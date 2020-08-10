The benefits of the O-Shot

LISA is a 35-year-old teacher at a prominent high school. She has been happily married for the last five years and has one child. For the past six months she has been experiencing vaginal dryness accompanied by low libido which is affecting her relationship.

She has visited her gynaecologist who did full checks on her and can find no cause for her problems. Her gynaecologist suspected a relationship problem and referred the couple to a sexual/relationship counsellor who found no emotional reason as to why she would be presenting with these symptoms.

Whilst doing some online research, she discovered a potential cure for her problems. She continued to read more on this cure — the O-Shot (Orgasm Shot) — and quickly made inquiries as to where she could get it done in Jamaica.

She finally found a local gynaecologist who further educated her on the procedure and gave her the shot.

Within three weeks, Lisa noticed an increase in lubrication, her libido, and both the ease and intensity at which she achieved orgasms. This continued to increase exponentially for months, and currently 16 months after her shot, her problems have been rectified.

To understand the O-Shot we must first understand the role of platelets. Platelets are components of the blood which are rich in regenerative and healing nutrients. Platelets are responsible for tissue and organ healing when there is injury, and are vital in the role of clot formation, for example, when we get a cut to our skin.

The O-Shot involves using portions of the patient's blood and injecting it into the top of the vagina and the clitoris (Ouch!). The portion of the blood which is used is referred to as platelet-rich plasma. Blood is taken from the patient and collected in test tubes. The blood is then spun in a machine which separates the blood into different components, including the platelets and plasma. The solution is then separated and a chemical is added to activate the platelets. This solution is then used for the clitoral and vaginal injection.

The thought of a clitoral injection sounds like a nightmare! However, local anaesthesia can be used to make it much more tolerable.

The platelets then rejuvenate the tissues of the vagina and clitoris resulting in:

•Increased libido and sensitivity to the vagina and clitoris;

•Increased sensitivity and lubrication;

•Treatment of stress urinary incontinence (when laughing or sneezing and urine escapes); and

•Intensifying and increasing orgasms.

The O-Shot can last for up to 18 months and is 85 per cent effective.

The O-Shot can also be combined with other energy sources such as the HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound), vaginal fractional laser or vaginal radiofrequency to maximise its effects.

Be like Lisa, know your options!

Dr Daryl Daley is a cosmetic gynaecologist and consultant OBGYN at Gynae Associates.