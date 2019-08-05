The check engine light can indicate an expensive problem

MODERN cars are designed to do many things, including alert their owners when something has gone awry. So when the “check engine” light illuminates among the gallery of icons on the dashboard, auto mechanic and car enthusiast Roshane Holness says that you immediately know that things aren't quite right in the hood of the car.

“When the check engine light comes on your vehicle, it's natural that you will begin to think the worst — even when you don't want to. The light can be triggered by issues of varying degrees of severity, some that you might be able to fix yourself, or that will require the professional work of an auto technician,” Holness said.

Unsure what may have triggered the check engine light in your vehicle? Holness shares below a list of auto problems that may be the culprit:

Oxygen sensor failure

“The oxygen sensor measures the amount of unburned oxygen in your vehicle's exhaust system. When it fails it must be replaced, otherwise the car's computer will not able to regulate the mixture of air and fuel that enters the cylinders,” Holness said. He explained that when this does not happen then the car will burn more gas and if left for extended periods, may cause damage to components like the spark plugs and the catalytic converter.

Your gas cap may be loose

This problem may be resolved by simply tightening the gas cap. Holness said that the gas cap, which is a central part of the car's fuel-delivery system, often triggers a check engine light after the car has been refuelled. Sometimes the cap was not secured and you can simply make sure that it is secure yourself. In some instances, the cap may become faulty and needs to be replaced.

You need to replace the catalytic convertor

“The purpose of the catalytic converter is to reduce exhaust gases. If it begins to fail you will notice one of two things — a decrease in gas mileage as well as you may notice that your car fails to accelerate even when you are pressing heavily on the gas pedal.

Your spark plugs have gone bad

What your spark plugs do is ignite the air or fuel mixture in the combustion chamber of your vehicle. The spark plug wires deliver the spark from the ignition coil to the spark plugs. When the plugs are failing, the spark plugs misfire. Holness said that when this happens you will notice that your car experiences a little jolt; this is an indication that the plugs need to be replaced.

Your mass airflow sensor (MAF) is failing

The mass airflow sensor function is to monitor how much air enters the engine, this way the computer knows just how much fuel to add. If this becomes faulty, not only does it affect gas mileage and increase emissions since it can cause damage to the spark plugs, but it also increases the likelihood of stalling. So be sure to have them replaced as soon as you identify that they are the problem and make sure that you get your air filters cleaned as per recommended in your manual.

Holness said that it is important that once the light comes on you make a conscious decision not to ignore it, especially if it is a blinking light which could suggest an emergency. He recommends that you address problems indicated by the light promptly because ignoring the light may lead to larger, costlier problems.