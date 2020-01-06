The effects of alcohol on your skin

THE old year has just wound down to a close, and the alcohol content in your bloodstream was likely to have gone up significantly. Not only were people drinking to get the Christmas jollies, but we were also ringing in the new year with something bubbly.

We already know the effect that alcohol has on our brain, livers and our large and fine motor skills, so we won't rehash that one. We also know that we should not drink and drive (and we won't), so what else is there to consider before popping another bottle and downing another glass?

The effect it has on your largest organ — your skin.

“Alcohol is a diuretic. This means it prompts your body to remove fluids at a much faster pace than other liquids,” explains aestheticism at Hollywood Glow Beauty Studio Odessia Benjamin. “This has an undeniable impact on all of your vital organs, but the one you can actually see is the skin. Drinking alcohol over time causes the skin to dry out.”

Benjamin emphasises that hydration is a key component to supple, youthful-looking skin, and alcohol, like other diuretics, gives us the exact opposite results.

“Without sufficient hydration the skin will lose elasticity more quickly, thus appearing more aged and wrinkled,” she notes. “Alcohol also affects hormone production, and as such some people may experience an increase in acne breakouts, puffiness and skin irritation from alcohol consumption.”

She cites that alcohol has been shown in studies to increase some hormone levels in both men and women, which in turn affects the skin.

“When hormone levels increase they tend to stimulate the glands in the skin that produce oil (sebum), which can cause clogged pores and lead to acne breakout or cause existing acne to worsen,” she warns. “Excessive alcohol intake can also inhibit liver function, causing the body to try to rid waste material through the skin, which can also affect its appearance.”

Benjamin notes that in addition to the frequency of consumption, different types of liquor have different effects on the protective organ.

“The substances in liquor that determine the potency and often the colour are called congeners. The more congeners in a drink, the darker the colour will be,” she explains. “So clear liquor, such as the ones frequently used in mixed drinks, are generally not as strong as darker liquors.”

She notes, however, that all alcoholic drinks, regardless of colour, have a negative impact on the formation of new cells, so moderation or avoidance is key. The sugars and other ingredients in beer and mixed drinks can also contribute to common skin issues.

“If you must drink, always ensure that you alternate between alcoholic beverages and water,” the beautician recommends. “Nothing is wrong with having a glass every now and again, but moderation is very important. Long-term alcoholism can cause the skin to become very damaged because alcohol also inhibits the production of new cells which would cause the skin to regenerate.”

She also recommends treating your skin to fresh fruits and vegetables which are rich in antioxidants.

“Antioxidants contain great anti-ageing properties and your skin absolutely loves them,” she says. “In addition to keeping your body well hydrated and nutrified on the inside, don't forget to also cleanse and moisturise your skin on the outside.”