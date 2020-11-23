IDEVAW 2020: The Empowered Woman: From Victim to Survivor

TO commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (IDEVAW) 2020, the Bureau of Gender Affairs will be engaging in a series of activities, which began with a church service yesterday.

IDEVAW is observed each year on November 25. The observance creates awareness of all forms of violence against women and girls and its impact on the country's socio-economic development. November 25 begins 16 days of activism — a collaborative effort by various stakeholders, both private and public, to combat all forms of gender based violence, which includes human trafficking, domestic and intimate partner violence, incest, rape, bullying and sexual harassment.

The 16-day period coincides with the observance of World AIDS Day on December 1, International Day of Disabled Persons on December 3, and International Human Rights Day on December 10. The local theme for this year's observance is 'The Empowered Woman: From Victim to Survivor'.