The Hi-Optimum Shot – for when Kegels don't work

JUST to recall from last week, Jody (not her real name) was a gym instructor who suffered from moderate stress urinary incontinence (SUI) which was very embarrassing and distressing. She had no issues with sexual intercourse and was enjoying and climaxing normally post-delivery. After examining Jody, I found nothing grossly abnormal with her examination other than her demonstrating SUI — when I asked her to cough, urine came out of the urethra. “So what's next Dr Daley? God knows I can't do any more Kegels. I'm peeing everywhere — when I laugh, cough and exercise!”

Jody is one of many women who suffer from this condition. Based on the degree of her condition, Kegels would minimally correct same. She could Kegel from now until the final day of this Earth, her condition would not greatly improve, unfortunately. So what was the solution? There are a few options, but I decided to offer Jody a combination procedure I've termed The Hi-Optimum Shot.

The Hi-Optimum Shot is a non-surgical, vaginal rejuvenation procedure which involves using a course of vaginal high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and an Orgasm/O-Shot, which is a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection into the female genitalia. Vaginal HIFU involves inserting a probe into the vagina (similar to a probe used for a pelvic ultrasound) which emits ultrasound energy all along the length of the vagina. This energy forces the collagen within the vagina and pelvic muscles to restructure, increasing the integrity and consistency of the tissues. As a result, the vagina will have increased lubrication and increased sensitivity, and the procedure offers treatment for SUI, treatment of recurrent vaginal infections, treatment of painful intercourse, and lastly, in some women it may decrease the vaginal tone (tighten the vagina). There are other energy-based devices such as the fractional laser and radio frequency which work by similar principles. I've had excellent results for patients with SUI with the vaginal HIFU alone.

So how does the O-Shot enhance the already effective vaginal HIFU? The O-Shot involves the use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP). Blood is taken from the patient and it is spun down for it to separate. Within minutes, after a few extraction procedures and addition of a certain chemical (calcium choloride), we have harvested gold — PRP. PRP is rich in platelets, which is an important part of the blood that is rich in regenerative properties. The PRP is then injected into the clitoris and the top wall of the vagina (around the G Spot and below the bladder). I explain to patients that this is the chemical arm of rejuvenation, while the HIFU is the mechanical arm, and both work amazingly well in unison. The O-Shot alone can treat SUI, increase sensitivity, increase lubrication, treat painful intercourse and can intensify orgasms.

When you combine the vaginal HIFU and the O-Shot you get fireworks — The Hi Optimum Shot. Both work together maximally by six weeks post procedure and can last up to 18 months with more than 85 per cent efficacy.

Jody had the Hi-Optimum Shot done and 14 months post procedure she has no complaints. She has been fully cured. Additionally, she loves the added lubrication and intensity of the orgasms which she has been experiencing. On last review, her exact words were, “Doc, it's like Shenseea is speaking about me in her song Good Comfort; since I've done the procedure — underneath have good comfort!”

Dr Daryl Daley is a cosmetic gynaecologist and obstetrician at Gynae Associates, 23 Tangerine Place, Kingston 10, and shops 46-50, Portmore Town Centre. He can be reached at 929-5038/9, 939-2859, 799-0588 or drdaryldaley@ gmail.com.