The Life Store Wellness Boutique: Being healthy doesn't have to be complicated

EATING healthy does not have to be boring or complicated. Most individuals are at a loss when it comes to preparing a healthy and tasty meal, but there is now an easy and readily available solution to these issues found at the Life Store Wellness Boutique. It's where foods are fun, sexy and vibrant!

The boutique officially opened its doors last Wednesday at the Supervalu Towne Center located on Constant Spring Road. At the helm, Natalie Murray, integrative health coach and Spinning instructor, is reminding us to be aware of what goes into our bodies, and the importance of proper exercise.

According to Murray, maintaining an optimal level of wellness is absolutely crucial to maintaining a healthy body and a boosted immune system — a duo that is needed, especially, to thrive in these pandemic times and beyond.

“We support most dietary lifestyles, such as vegan, keto and gluten-free to name a few. Wellness matters because everything we do and every emotion we feel relates to our well-being. In turn, our well-being directly affects our actions and emotions,” she said.

Another treat customers can look forward to at the Life Store is indulging in locally made products made from indigenous herbs and spices. COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of eating healthy, and the Life Store will provide these immunity-building products.