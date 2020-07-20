The reawakening
SIRENS have become less frequent, the dark overcast of the novel coronavirus has shifted, and now the sun is shining. With most of the lockdown finally lifted, it's a hopeful release from the seemingly endless shadow that COVID-19 had cast over the island.
Like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, our model Makayla Wint steps out into the world of fashion, realigned and re-energised, and with a different attitude.
Clearly, even such a long break would not stand in her way. She is born to be a celebrity — a natural fashionista, breaking her own ground.
With dresses from Namae Styles, a keen eye from Orville Spence (10.06), and assistance of Oneil Haynes, this photoshoot was a successful re-emergence.
Model: Makalya Wint
Instagram: @br._eanna
Photographer: Orville Spence
Instagram: @10.06Studio
www.1006photography.com
Designer: Namae Styles
Instagram: @namaestyles
