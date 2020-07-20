The reawakening

SIRENS have become less frequent, the dark overcast of the novel coronavirus has shifted, and now the sun is shining. With most of the lockdown finally lifted, it's a hopeful release from the seemingly endless shadow that COVID-19 had cast over the island.

Like a butterfly emerging from its cocoon, our model Makayla Wint steps out into the world of fashion, realigned and re-energised, and with a different attitude.

Clearly, even such a long break would not stand in her way. She is born to be a celebrity — a natural fashionista, breaking her own ground.

With dresses from Namae Styles, a keen eye from Orville Spence (10.06), and assistance of Oneil Haynes, this photoshoot was a successful re-emergence.

Model: Makalya Wint

Instagram: @br._eanna

Photographer: Orville Spence

Instagram: @10.06Studio

www.1006photography.com

Designer: Namae Styles

Instagram: @namaestyles