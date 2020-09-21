The right foundation

From left, Victoria Grant, Christine Gore and Sherona Forrester strike the winning pose. Gore met with the two young ladies — both Gore scholars — at the Gore Business Centre in Kingston recently, to discuss how the Phillip and Christine Gore Family Foundation may be able to continue to support them, and to brainstorm their involvement in the many important initiatives that the foundation continues to work on.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT