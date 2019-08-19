The Ruff Ryders' (fitness) anthem

“ONE good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain.”

Most of us need something extra to keep us going while our bodies ache for us to stop while exercising. Listening to music during a workout can help boost stamina, ease pain and motivate listeners to keep going.

Studies claim that combining music with exercise improves the quality of a workout by putting the listeners in a good mood. Many people like the catchy rhythm of music, which makes it easier and fun to do something they tend to dread.

Music on its own has the ability to lift moods and improve memory. Depending on the type of music, it can also boost concentration for studying, writing, and work. Paired with exercise, the catchy beats or smooth rhythm can help the listener to keep a steady workout pace and make you want to move.

Do you prefer a classical or zen mix for stretching or yoga, or soca and dancehall for an intense aerobics workout session? What about mellow reggae for a quick morning run? With music right at our fingertips, there is an option available to suit everybody's preferred tastes.

All Woman asked some fitness freaks and budding gym junkies to share their top musical preference for workouts. Many of those we spoke to said it depended on their mood or the type of workout they were doing, but a few share below their ultimate workout playlist.

Lennox Richards, 28

Fitness level: Trainer

I'll listen to 50 Cent's In Da Club, DMX's Ruff Ryders' Anthem, Flo Rida's I Cry or Tyga's Taste. All the Migos songs are good, too. They get you pumped because of the bass, and the uptempo beat in the songs just keeps you going.

Stephen Hardware, 30

Fitness level: Bulking up

I like rap music and dancehall — mostly Kartel. That's any of the badman Kartel songs — Any Weather, Badmind, World Boss.

Jenaisca Young, 22

Fitness level: Novice. Attempting to lose 20 pounds by year-end

Sad songs do it for me. Right now I'm listening to a list with songs like Harry Styles' Sign of the Times, Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, and John Mayer's I Guess I Just Feel Like. I don't know why being morose makes me more keen on working out.

Lavonne Flemming, 32

Fitness level: Fit and fabulous

It's always, always Soca. Right this week I'm back on a 2003-2004 carnival party mix, which includes the likes of Bonnie & Clyde by Destra Garcia, Bumper Catch a Fire by Timmy and Get On Bad by Burning Flames. And oh boy, Wine and Bend Over by Denise Belfon and Ghetto Flex, and Passion by Militant are the reason my belly is flat again and my thighs are on fire.

Tisha-Ann Botswain, 40

Fitness level: Diabetic who's slowly dropping the pounds

The Gully God is who I listen to — Stulla, Star Bwoy, Swing On, Delilah and Gyal Wine. I love his deep, raspy voice and it can get me out of bed and into the gym any time I'm reluctant.

Lanieann Scott, 30

Fitness level: 200 pounds currently, down from 240

I'm a gospel person myself — black gospel — songs with that deep, ethereal longing. I like working out to Rooted and Grounded, especially, and Waiting Down Here By The River. Songs like these remind me of growing up in the country, and inspire me to fight for what I want.

Frankie O'Gilvie, 40

Fitness level: Dad bod, but getting there

Believe it or not, Britney Spears' old music is very inspirational for me. The Baby One More Time album can get me out of a funk any day.

Nadine Brown, 37

Fitness level: Gym rat

I work out to the same music my kids study to — classical. I find that this soothing music helps me focus a lot on what is important and what I want to achieve. So moods like Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart are what's on. The instrumental that's constantly on repeat, though, is Pachelbel's Canon in D because it was my wedding march song.