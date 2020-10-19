The unsuspecting culprits behind your recurrent yeast infections

A yeast infection is something most women will get at least once in their lifetime — but for some women, it's a recurring problem.

Caused by an overgrowth of the fungus candida, a yeast infection is characterised by a white cottage cream discharge, intense itching, and burning in the area that becomes inflamed.

The causes of a yeast infection varies — candida can overgrow as a result of stress, pregnancy and illnesses that affect the immune system. But there are other culprits that you may not suspect to be behind that annoying infection and these include:

You're taking antibiotics or using the pill

Certain medications, like some types of birth control pills, steroids and antibiotics, can cause yeast infections. For many women, a course of antibiotics to treat another issue will surely result in candida overgrowth, so will many women on birth control and some steroid medications. If you are being prescribed antibiotics, and realise that each time you take them you get an infection, ask your doctor for a yeast infection prescription at the same time.

You're diabetic

It is believed that women with diabetes that isn't controlled are at a higher risk for yeast infections. Yeast infections also tend to be recurrent in HIV positive women and those with systemic lupus.

You don't hang your undies outside

Women can reduce the risk of reinfection by ensuring their underwear get adequate sunlight — avoid hanging them in shaded areas in the bathroom. Wash properly in warm water, and let them hang, and get totally dry, on the line outside.

You use scented hygiene products

Using scented hygiene products like bubble bath, sprays, pads, and tampons can alter the vagina's pH, leading to yeast infections. Washing with plain water and wearing cotton underwear is your best bet to stay yeast-free. If you use douches, for example, they destroy the natural bacteria — lactobacillus — which prevent the yeast from growing.

You take very hot baths

If you take very hot baths, or spend a lot of time in the hot tub, you could be setting yourself up for a yeast infection. Candida grows best in warm, moist environments.

You just don't mesh well with your partner

A yeast infection isn't considered a STD, but if you find yourself getting one every time you're with your partner, then he's to be blamed. Sexual intercourse can trigger a yeast infection since it can trigger an overgrowth of yeast. Some sexual activities can introduce bacteria to the vagina, which can trigger the growth of the candida fungus. It is also possible to develop a yeast infection following oral sex, as his mouth can also introduce the fungus.

You're pregnant

Yeast infections are more common during pregnancy, because hormone changes can disrupt the pH balance of the vagina. However, they are not serious and will not affect the baby.