The thrill of the hunt for a cougar

IT should come as no surprise that, similarly to how many women prefer to date older men — whether for their acumen, values, or valuables — there are also many men who prefer to date older women, more or less for these same reasons. While you might not hear a young man bragging about his 'sugar mama' as openly as a woman will boast about her 'Shugbert', the cougars are prowling about, and an ambitious young hunter will not hesitate to aim his pistol at one who comes to his neck of the woods.

These sharpshooters share their reasons for turning away from the trail of shrieking little kittens, and being focused on bagging cougar meat when they hunt.

Alex, 28, medical student:

Older women know what they want, and they don't beat around the bush. These career women usually can't find a suitable man in their age group to settle down with when they're ready, because the old men want young girls. So they look for younger men too.

Keron, 30, personal trainer:

They are more experienced and mature. From my experience, sometimes they just want a simple arrangement to let off some steam or to get some comfort when they feel lonely. And they don't mind paying for it.

Sean, 26, technical support representative:

If older men can be sugar daddies I don't see why older women can't be sugar mamas. The exchange is the same — we both benefit. These young girls are too light-headed sometimes and always expect a man to spend on them and wine and dine them. The cougars know how to care for a man, and they don't want any of the drama.

Keino, 31, software developer:

When I was about 25 an alumna visited my hall at university to give a talk. I was coming from football training and was passing by, and I was just wearing a tank and shorts, and she was unmistakably flirting. I could tell she was older, but not by many years. She asked for my number and what time she could call (she was the first woman to do that). It led to a beautiful arrangement where she paid my tuition and any other major expenses that came up, and I was basically her boy toy who she called over when she wanted. We kept that up until she decided she was ready to marry an older, richer man, but we're still good friends.

Kenny, 34, mechanic:

I dated a woman who was 10 years my senior, and it was the most fulfilling relationship I have ever been in. No drama, good conversations, and great sex. Based on her body, you could not tell that she was in her 40s with three kids. We only decided to part ways because I wanted a child and she didn't want any more.

Kemal, 32, physical therapist:

They are the best in bed. Even when their bodies are not the best looking, they are confident in themselves, and that is sexy. They're serious about their pleasure and will teach you exactly how they want it — not like the little shy girls who will fake the whole time and be boring.