Threading your way to beautiful brows

WITH a mask covering the lower half of your face these days, it's now up to your eyes, lashes and brows to determine whether you serve some serious face or you look like a suspected COVID-19 case. If you're like us, you're probably forgoing most (if not all) of your make-up to avoid smudging your mask and having to touch your face throughout the day, so your entire look now rests heavily on the shape of your brows.

But how do you keep your brows in shape? Pre-pandemic you might have had time to shave, then shape your brows with a dark pencil or pomade, followed by a concealer highlight. These days, though, that's just too much work for a half face that will only be seen in passing by the supermarket cashier. Sis, in the era of COVID we are threading our way to beautiful, naturally-shaped brows that need no maintenance between appointments.

Aesthetician Johvae Moo (@glowbyjo_), the founder of Johvae Moo Aesthetics (located in both Winchester Business Centre, Kingston and Spanish Town), has been grooming eyebrows for over seven years, and threading has consistently been one of her most requested services. She told All Woman that clients prefer the procedure because of how natural it feels and looks.

“Threading is one of the many methods by which hair on the skin can be removed, both on the face and body. It is the organic way of removing unwanted hair by a short length of twisted cotton thread,” she explained.

The aesthetician recommends threading the brows instead of shaving them, because of several reasons.

“The shaving of the eyebrows is my least recommended method simply because the results are temporary,” she said. “There may be an allergic reaction to the abrasion of a sharp blade against the skin (ie bumps and redness), hair strands will grow back thicker because only surface hair is removed, and you stand the chance of getting cut by the blade if not manoeuvred with care.”

She pointed to some of the benefits of threading.

•With eyebrow threading you don't stand the chance of being cut by a razor.

•The root of the hair strand is removed.

•It is a quick procedure.

•Hair strand growth will be retarded (takes approximately 3-6 weeks for regrowth).

•Eyebrow strands will grow back thinner.

•It is safe for sensitive skin if there is an allergic reaction to waxing or razors.

•Because the hair is removed one strand at a time, neatness and precision are always guaranteed.

Moo said some clients may be a bit apprehensive of the discomfort that they think they might experience with threading, but reassured that the pinch of the procedure is very minimal and short-lived.

“The discomfort can be compared to that of tweezing, which may be tolerable for some clients or it may be a little overwhelming for others depending on their pain threshold,” she clarified. “Some may compare the pain from threading the eyebrows to waxing, or even shaving, and then there are some that may argue about the development of other side effects, but it all boils down to getting to know the client and what they can manage. I have my clients fill out a disclaimer or consent form to ensure that proper precautions are taken to give the best results.”

Moo also gave some care tips to consider when threading your brows.

“If you are trying to change the shape of your eyebrows, give them time to grow out before you book your next appointment, and try not to shave between threading appointments,” she recommends. “If you cannot groom them properly by yourself, leave it to the professionals, and be sure to try different artists until you find one whose style you like.”