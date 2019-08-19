Three new incentives for civil servants
From left, chairman of the Civil Service Week steering committee Lorna Phillips; Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams; and CEO of First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Roxann Linton, at the launch of FHC civil servants of the year awards on August 14 at the office of the Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union League in Kingston. FHC, through its strong relationship with Jamaica's civil servants and its two-decade long sponsorship of the event, announced three new award categories (Management, Middle Management, Technical) ahead of the prestigious ceremony slated to take place during Civil Service Week in November.
