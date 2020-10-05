Treating fibroids naturally

Dear Donovan,

What can be done to rid my body of fibroids naturally?

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus. It should be noted that fibroids are quite common and about 60 to 80 per cent of women have or have had fibroids. Fibroids sizes range from very small to larger than a grapefruit. Fibroids are not life threatening; however, they may cause some health problems. These may include backache or leg pain, heavy menstrual bleeding, frequent urination, constipation, difficulty getting pregnant, and even pelvic pressure or pain. Many women who have fibroids may not have any symptoms at all.

Typically, in many cases, fibroids tend to grow slowly or not at all, and may even shrink on their own, especially after menopause. However, in some cases when the symptoms of fibroids are moderate or intense, you may need treatment.

Based on how severe your symptoms are and how much the fibroids have grown, your fibroids may be treated naturally. These natural treatments may include weight loss. Several studies have shown that excess weight and obesity increase the risk for fibroids.

Fat cells make oestrogen which can increase cell growth. The more fat cells, the more oestrogen is produced and the greater the risk for fibroids. In addition, proper nutrition is also important in shrinking fibroids naturally and will also help to maintain a healthy weight, thus reducing the risk of fibroids.

Clinical studies have shown that eating too much red meat and drinking large amounts of alcohol can increase the risk of fibroids. So it is best to remove or restrict these in the diet. In addition, reducing or eliminating refined carbohydrates or sugary foods will reduce the risk of fibroids. These foods increase blood sugar levels which cause the body to produce excess insulin which may play a part in triggering or worsening fibroids.

It should also be noted that white flour and rice, pasta, sodas, sugary drinks, baked goods, chips and water crackers are central in helping to increase insulin levels. On the other hand, fibre-rich foods such as fruits and vegetables will help to curb the appetite, balance hormones and prevent excess weight gain which will in turn help to reduce fibroids. Other foods such as whole grains, lentils and beans, brown rice, dairy products, quinoa and dried fruit may also be helpful in the fight against fibroids.

Some studies have shown that the risk of fibroids may be increased if the intake of vitamins A and D in the body is low. Therefore, increasing the amount of vitamins A and D in the diet is very important in treating fibroids naturally. Also, supplementing with some of the B vitamins will also help to reduce some of the symptoms of fibroids.

Studies involving fibroids have also shown that there may be a link between high blood pressure and fibroids. Therefore, managing high blood pressure will help to reduce the risk of fibroids.

Herbal remedies may also be helpful in the treatment of fibroids and their symptoms. These include green teas. It has been shown that the bioflavonoids in green tea may help to reduce the size and the number of fibroids. This may be due to its ability to reduce inflammation and toxins in the body. In addition, herbs such as vervine and shepherd's purse have been shown to reduce the growth of fibroids and balance the hormones. Bitter herbs such as cerasee encourage the expulsion of these fibroid cells through the colon. In addition, castor oil can also be taken to reduce constipation. Persistent constipation can worsen fibroids.

We will answer your weight-related questions

