Trimming the phat

PLUS sized and getting busy rarely appear together in romantic narratives. In fact, if you were to take that which is portrayed on TV as gospel, then chances are you would think that true love is exclusive to skinny folks. But going by the responses of the men and women below, while it is clear that plus-sized people may have to manoeuvre the bedroom a little differently, it doesn't mean that they don't make great lovers.

David, 36, security guard:

Some people have the impression that plump women can't move, but I am here to say that until you have had the pleasure of a woman of a luscious size, stay out of the discussion. These women are super adventurous, and once you have that, the sky is the limit.

Tamar, 32, bank teller:

I used to have a man with hips — he weighed about 350 pounds, no exaggeration. At first I asked myself about a million times if I was sure I wanted to go there, but when it finally happened he was the sweetest person. He eventually married his long-time girlfriend and they have a child.

Jermaine, 29, porter:

I love bigger women — there is a different level of warmth and you can count on them being firm. I love a woman who can stand up firm inna the Gideon. Best loving you will get, man.

Mikel, 40, farmer/business owner:

When a thick woman bounces herself against your thighs or gives you a slow wine, you'd best believe it's a different feeling.

Stacy-Ann, 37, insurance agent:

The belly might be a little annoying, but once you can manoeuvre things, they are great lovers and extremely romantic, so that trumps everything.