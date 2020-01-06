Try these natural antidepressants

MOST of us rely on pharmaceuticals to treat health concerns and emotional and mental disorders such as depression. And while in many instances these may result in an almost instant relief of associated symptoms, in many instances patients experience several unpleasant side effects. This is why nutritionist Donovan Grant says that more people who struggle with depressive disorders are looking for a much safer route to safeguard their mental health, and one of the key components of this holistic approach is reconstructing their diet to include foods that have been found to be natural antidepressants.

“Most foods that are good for the brain are beneficial in staving off depression and/or other emotional-related disorders. While no one diet can prevent depression, eating the foods that are healthy for the brain, especially those that promote optimal brain function and contribute to brain cells repair, will help,” Grant told All Woman.

These include:

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are high in magnesium and potassium which reduce cortisol and high blood pressure that increases with stress. In addition to these, this carbohydrate also contains L-tryptophan and an amino acid that has been found to aid in the prevention of depression and anxiety.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and they are also very effective in fighting inflammation in the brain. Numerous studies, according to Grant, have found that these fatty acids not only reduce symptoms of depression in people, but also improve optimal brain function and positively affect cholesterol levels.

Foods containing selenium

Research has found that the amount of selenium in your diet can also have significant effects on your diet. Studies show that when the levels are too low or high, both can trigger severe depressive moods. As such, it is recommended that you stay away from selenium supplements, especially if you are not taking it under the guidance of a doctor. Instead, you may want to go for foods containing the mineral such as whole grains, seafood including oysters, clams and sardines, lean meat such as lean pork and beef, low-fat dairy products, and beans and legumes.

Dark green, leafy vegetables

Dark green, leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, collard greens and broccoli are rich in antioxidants. This makes them effective in the fight against inflammation in the brain. If you can prevent or reduce brain inflammation then the chance of depression, especially severe depression, will be reduced.

Berries

Similar to dark green, leafy vegetables, berries, including black, blue and even strawberries, are rich in antioxidants. These berries are very effective in repairing cells that would have been damaged as a result of inflammation in the brain.

Avocado

Avocados are mostly known for their source of healthy fats. Outside of this, though, they contain especially high levels of folate as well as B vitamins that directly reduce stress and anxiety, and promotes healthy brain function.

Foods that trigger the production of serotonin

Much of what happens in the brain in terms of our emotions and mental state also has a lot to do with chemicals. One of the chemicals that influence moods is serotonin. The chemical, which is found in other parts of the body such as the blood and intestines, has been linked to variation in moods. When levels of serotonin in the body are low, for example, a person is more susceptible to low moods, and for people with existing depressive disorders it could further plunge them into a depressive state. Foods that are effective in boosting serotonin include salmon, milk, seeds, eggs, poultry, soy products, nuts and spinach.

Seeds

Chia, hemp and flax seeds are among the best sources of omega-3s. Not only do they contribute to brain function, but they also promote improved moods including happiness and relaxation in the body. Additionally, they also help with the maintenance of healthy blood sugar levels. Poorly managed blood sugar levels, characterised by a continuous rise and fall, will cause significant unhealthy mood changes.