Tummy struggles

DEAR DONOVAN,

I am a 39 year old man who is struggling to defeat the ever-growing tummy. Please advise of helpful spices and gym sessions to assist me in the fight.

It is a fact that a large tummy is not just a physical flaw, but a health concern. I must tell you that several studies have shown that a large tummy is associated with many lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, strokes, etc. It is therefore important that you get your stomach down and I am very happy that you are reaching out for help.

I wish you had given me some more information, for example, what your current eating habits are. Are you presently exercising? In addition, do you have diabetes running in your family? When a person puts on weight there is a general tendency to put on fat more in some areas than others. For example, in your situation your major concern is your stomach region. This might be the worst area for fat to accumulate. However, the good news is once you start to lose weight you will do so in the areas and order that you tend to put it on.

My advice to you is to go on a weight loss programme. If you lose weight, you will lose weight all over, including your stomach region.

As you know, there are a number of spices that you can incorporate into your weight loss programme. Several studies have shown that by adding some healthy spices to your diet, fat cells can actually be targeted. It is thought that some spices have the ability to boost metabolism and help the body burn fat more quickly. These spices include black pepper, cinnamon, turmeric, cumin and fenugreek seeds.

The piperine present in black pepper improves digestion and boosts metabolism, which can lead to weight loss. Cinnamon has also been shown to aid digestion and boost metabolism. This will allow the fat cells to burn faster. Cinnamon also contains polyphenols which help to change the body's composition as well as improve insulin sensitivity, thus improving fat loss.

Turmeric has also been found to be helpful for weight loss. The curcumin found in turmeric has been found to dissolve fat. By eating turmeric you can also reduce the inflammation associated with obesity and improve weight loss.

Cumin is an excellent source of iron and dietary fibre. It can also help to speed up digestion, boost the immune system, fight infection and aid in weight loss. Fenugreek seeds have also been used to treat constipation, obesity,and even polycystic ovarian syndrome.

As you can see, these spices can be incorporated into your weight lost programme. It is also important that you put in some exercise as well. Exercise can help to speed up weight loss.

As you lose weight you will notice that your tummy will go down and it will feel softer. You will need to exercise to tighten your core region. Speak to your gym instructor about this.

Going forward, watch your alcohol consumption, late night eating and your carbohydrate consumption. In addition, consume more fruits, vegetables and vegetable juices. Overall, the aim is to develop a healthy lifestyle as this is the only sure way to keep your tummy down.

Good luck.

