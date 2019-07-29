Two-timing tales

YOU might be familiar with the phrase, 'a woman can't do what a man does and still be a lady', suggesting that if a man cheats, he's, well... a man, but if a woman does it not only is she damaged, but she's unworthy of being called a lady.

It's also widely acknowledged that although men will cheat, they can't handle women reciprocating, and it will tear them apart if their women decide to play games too. But that hasn't stopped some women who are unashamed of going outside of their committed relationships and/or entertaining multiple partners, and All Woman asked a few who have cheated to share how they managed to keep it on the down low.

Gena, 37, realtor:

I was showing a house once and I met this really nice client. He decided that the property was not exactly what he was looking for and bought me drinks because he had not been specific enough about what he wanted. Anyway, we started talking often — way too often, and feelings developed between us. Within a few weeks we got pretty close — we were desiring each other, but we were both in committed relationships. The next thing I knew, my man was asking questions about the guy's number because it appeared frequently in my call log. I had to tell him the guy was a landscaper with his own business whom I had contracted to take care of the aesthetics on all the properties I was managing. Each time I went to see him, whether it was just to catch up or for steamy action, I went under the guise of business meetings, and made sure messages in my phone backed up my story. To this day, my man doesn't know what was happening.

Kelsey, 31, production manager:

I cheated on my boyfriend once because a guy had promised to take me to the moon and back. He was a very pleasant, soft-spoken guy and since we were texting so often, I told my boyfriend that he was gay. To further sell to him the innocence of our “friendship”, I made sure that we would always meet at the library so my man also thought that we had some kind of 'study buddy' type of arrangement going.

Alison, 34, chef:

The beauty about my job is that I work odd hours, sometimes 36 hours without a break, so it does make concealing a second relationship or fling super easy. Sometimes even when I was not scheduled to work I would get up, dress up, pack my overnight bag, and my guy wouldn't have the slightest clue that I was actually going to be with my boy toy. He never became suspicious because I was paid well, especially for overtime, and he knows the job is demanding. I've outgrown that kind of risky living, though; I guess it was the thrill of it that I liked.

Ava, 37, security personnel:

My job takes me across the island and luckily I also have the benefit of having paid hotel stays and my personal vehicle. I usually bring my side guy along with me when my partner is unavailable (which is often). I also make sure than I do not adorn myself differently — I throw away things like lingerie that I use while with the side man, and make sure that I ask him not to put on any cologne when we are heading home because I don't want his scent to rub off on me and raise any suspicions.

Kelly, 27, beautician:

For one, I make sure that I erase all digital footprints that could point to infidelity. Sometimes when I would tell him I had clients I would actually be going out with my ex, whom I regrettably was still involved with. I would show him pictures of work done previously and make up stories about the day, giving full details of events that occurred. He never suspected anything; well, he still doesn't, but my ex and I are actually done for good now.