UHWI now equipped to perform minimally invasive surgeries on women

THE University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is now able to carry out minimally invasive surgeries on women courtesy of the Guardian Group Foundation. Recently, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department received its first Laparoscopic Tower, valued at over US$56,000, from proceeds of the Guardian Group Foundation-hosted 2019 Keep it Alive 5K Night Runs.

Consultant Gynaecologic Oncologist Dr Ian Bambury explained that minimally invasive surgery has been in practice worldwide for many years, and expressed gratitude that the UHWI now has access to the equipment to perform and train doctors for surgeries focusing on women's health.

“The demands for minimally invasive surgery have been increasing and women in Jamaica are seeking out this procedure,” stated Dr Bambury.

With minimally invasive surgery, doctors can now operate through pinholes in the abdomen, instead of large incisions.

“We no longer have to do an incision in the abdomen to remove the uterus. This laparoscopic machine allows us to carry out these operations in a less invasive manner,” he continued.

Doctors at UHWI will now be able to perform procedures that include — but are not limited to — treating ectopic pregnancies, ovarian cysts, uterine prolapse, management of endometrial conditions, as well as early tests for cervical cancer.

“This use of minimally invasive surgery means that more patients will [stay less time] in the hospital, which will increase turnover time,” said Dr Bambury as he focused on the significant socio-economic gains.

“Patients can return home earlier to their families and the workplace, which will increase the economic gains to the country.”

Medical Chief of Staff & Consultant Neurosurgeon at UHWI Dr Carl Bruce recounted the numerous projects in which the Guardian Group Foundation has participated over the past few years.

“This is the second tower that Guardian has given us. Last year they provided us with the ungraded minimally invasive neuro endoscopy and spine system which is an equipment most hospitals worldwide do not have,” he said.

Added chairman of the Guardian Group Foundation Gladstone Lewars: “Last year the Keep It Alive 5K Night Runs were supported by over 14,000 participants across the island. From both the Kingston and Montego Bay Runs, the Guardian Group Foundation was able to raise over $22.5 million.”