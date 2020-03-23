UNDER LOCKDOWN: Stay fit when the gyms are closed

THE dreaded COVID-19 has reached Jamaica's shores, forcing many businesses, including fitness centres, to close their doors as part of the country's strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

This, undoubtedly, will cause a disruption to the fitness regimens of many. But with staying healthy and building our immune systems being one of the best ways to bolster our body's defence against the virus, not having access to a gym doesn't mean that you have to put your regular exercise routine on pause. Check out the various methods that some fitness experts have recommended as an alternative until the country is in the clear.

One-on-one sessions

While most gym sessions — including yoga classes for groups — have been cancelled, some trainers still continue to offer one-on-one sessions. Fitness trainer Gisel Harrow said that while she is mindful of the virus, she maintains a relationship built on trust with her clients.

Online fitness sessions

Some personal trainers are offering training in real time to clients from their houses. Harrow said that she has been able to carry out sessions with clients in live video calls using platforms such as Skypefor those who prefer this method.

Fitness regimen plans

Another strategy that some trainers have employed in the absence of audio and video instruction training is a thorough written plan. These exercise plans include detailed instruction on how each technique should be performed.

Exercise at home

Exercising in the comfort of your home has been long endorsed. In the absence of gym equipment, Harrow said that you may use household furniture and other objects as part of your exercise routine.

Community fitness programmes

Some communities have already arranged small fitness groups as an alternative to regular fitness activities. Fitness experts said that this is a great initiative that should be safe once participants follow the recommendations, including practising basic hygiene and social distancing as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.