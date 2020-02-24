Vacuum therapy – for a more defined, voluptuous body

ALL your favourite celebrities are doing it — vacuum therapy is a non-invasive beauty trend to lift and sculpt areas of the body that would have accumulated fatty tissue. The treatment breaks down cellulite and fatty deposits and it's all the rave in Jamaica right now.

T'Sana Wint, operations manager at T“Sauna” Glits and Glamour Body Contouring and Detox Studio in Mandeville, says it's one of those secrets that no one will know unless you tell them.

“It's like you leave the house one way, then you go back home and it's a little puzzling for some people — no one knows that you've done something unless you say so, and within a short space of time, like two weeks, you can have major results,” she gushed.

In vacuum therapy, focus is mainly placed on the gluteus and busty areas of the body.

“There are no chemicals, it is safe, it's pretty much your own fat that we're mobilising to the one area,” she explained.

The therapy involves a mechanical approach — using a machine with different sized cups (small to large), which mobilises the targeted fat cells to the desired areas. The machine grabs, lifts, pulls and releases the fat within the skin. The procedure gives the appearance of increased volume, and results are gradual because it takes multiple sessions to achieve desired results. Fat cells multiply, so suctioning them and taking them to an area of the body increases growth and density.

There are no long-term side effects once the treatment is correctly done.

What are the benefits of vacuum therapy?

1. It stimulates muscles while reshaping the treatment site;

2. Breaks down cellulite and fatty deposits;

3. Massages the treatment site and promotes lymphatic drainage. With lymphatic drainage being stimulated, the body gets rid of waste and toxins, among other deposits;

4. It's also not as technical as surgery, so it's way safer, less painful and has no long healing periods or downtime.

What areas of the body are targeted?

The targeted areas are mainly the buttocks/gluteus area along with thighs/hips. It's also used to increase breast size or lift sagging breast tissue resulting in a defined cleavage. The areas of treatment are the main sensual areas — the areas most men will find alluring, and this gives women confidence.

What are the results like?

Results may vary for each client. Keeping in mind that each person's dynamic body type, structure and composition is different, some people will have delayed effects while some will get that instant lift. However, this procedure does not involve fat injections or cutting to insert implants, which means it's semi-permanent. The look can be seen for up to three years, provided the client has done multiple sessions and introduces exercising to their treatment routine.

What can women expect from vacuum therapy?

A woman can expect a more defined, voluptuous look.

“I've had clients even tell me that their partners feel the difference and love the new look. So, in short, expect compliments, a self-esteem boost, that happy-girl glow of confidence, and even feeling more positive about your appearance,” Wint said.

How long is the process, and is it painful?

“Treatment time with the machine is typically 20 to 30 minutes. We also do a massage to make sure there is no clotting of blood and scan for flaws. The entire process is one hour. A woman could easily use her lunch break to get this done and head back to work without anyone knowing,” Wint said.

Preparing for treatment

Just be open-minded and relaxed. Wear loose fitting clothing to not irritate the treatment site, comfortable undergarments, and pay attention to personal hygiene before going in.

T”Sauna” Glits and Glamour Body Contouring and Detox Studio is centrally located in Mandeville at Shop #9 Barham's Plaza, 8 North Race Course Road. Follow the page on Instagram and Facebook @Sauna_body.