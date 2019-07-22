WCJF gets support from women in law

Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation director of field operations Beverley Martin Berry accepts a cheque from representatives of the Women in Law Foundation, Georgia Henlin (left) and Stephanie Williams (right), at the foundation's Advancement of Secondary, Tertiary, Remedial, Education for Adolescent Mothers (A-STREAM) round-table meeting held recently. The money will provide bursary assistance to adolescent mothers who have participated in the programme and are having challenges finding resources to continue their education. The A-STREAM programme provides adolescent mothers and fathers with mentorship, scholarship and sponsorship support towards the advancement of their education.

