Weight loss surgery: A procedure for everyone

IN years gone by, weight loss (bariatric) surgery was only thought to be an option for celebrities and the obscenely rich. But as science improves and global obesity rates keep trending upwards, these surgeries are no longer considered to be just cosmetic, but essential in many cases. And with most of these surgeries now being offered through laparoscopy (minimally invasive procedure that requires only small incisions), they are becoming more common and discreet than ever.

General, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon Dr Alfred Dawes shares with All Woman the most common weight loss procedures that he has performed on his patients, and explains the procedure for each.

Intragastric balloon

“An intragastric balloon is a device filled with liquid that is placed inside the stomach that takes up one third of the space in the stomach,” Dr Dawes explained. “It is a non-surgical procedure as the balloon (deflated) is inserted endoscopically through the mouth, into the stomach, and then inflated. It helps to keep the patient feeling full and also slows down the emptying of the stomach. This results in the patient eating less, which equates to weight loss of around 30 to 70 pounds, on average.”

The surgeon noted that the first few days after the balloon is inserted can cause some discomfort for patients, and symptoms like vomiting, nausea, cramping, acid reflux, heartburn, burping and constipation may occur.

“We recommend that you keep the balloon in for up to a year, during which time you will be enrolled in a programme which includes monthly meetings with myself and our in-house dietician to ensure you're keeping on track, and to make any adjustments where necessary,” Dr Dawes said.

Vertical sleeve gastrectomy (VSG)

Also called a gastric bypass, this surgery involves removing a part of your stomach, which makes it smaller and causes you to feel fuller after eating smaller portions.

“You will be put to sleep during the two-hour procedure so you won't feel anything, after which you will spend two nights in hospital so that we can monitor how well you're healing post-op,” he explained. “Side effects may vary from person to person; however, these are most common — vomiting, nausea, pain, weakness, acid reflux/heartburn, and these usually subside after about a month.”

Dr Dawes explained that the weight loss results vary by patient. “The more weight you have, the more you will lose. Patients generally lose anywhere from 60 per cent to 90 per cent of their excess weight,” he said.

Liposuction

During this procedure, a suction technique is used to remove fat from specific areas on your body.

“You will be placed under spinal or general anaesthesia, so you won't feel the actual liposuction taking place,” the surgeon pointed out. “Depending on the amount of fat being removed, the area, and how long you take to fully come out of the anaesthesia, you'll be out of the surgery room in two to three hours.”

Only tiny incisions are required for the procedure, as the after effects are usually minimal. “Side effects may vary from person to person; however, these are usually noticed — bruising, swelling, pain and/or tenderness,” he said. “These side effects are usually more pronounced in the first few days but will subside as time passes, especially with the help of your massages and compression garments.”

Micro-liprosuction

This is similar to liposuction, but instead of being put to sleep, only the area being operated on receives anaesthesia.

“You won't feel the actual liposuction taking place and you will be awake for the entire procedure,” Dr Dawes said. “Depending on the amount of fat being removed, and the area, you'll be out of the surgery room in about an hour. We can remove up to about six to eight pounds of fat in one sitting.”

The doctor was quick to note, however, that liposuction is not a weight loss solution, but instead helps you to remove stubborn fat from a specific area.

While all these surgical options can produce desired results quickly, Dr Dawes maintained that the best way to keep unwanted fat away for good is through a healthy lifestyle.

“There is no permanent quick fix for fat loss,” he stressed. “If you do not maintain a healthy diet and exercise regimen, and return to your old eating habits, the fat may just return. We recommend that you schedule an appointment with our nutritionist/dietician who will guide you on how to sustain this new body.”