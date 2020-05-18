Weird things couples learn about each other in quarantine

CAUGHT in the bliss of new love, many of us have found ourselves daydreaming about the prospect of spending every waking moment with our partners, as we soak up all we think there is to know about them. And while many of us pride ourselves on learning and retaining all we know about our significant others, there are others who are experiencing a new reality with the quarantine, which has brought new insight into their partners' quirks and oddities.

The people below share some of the weird things they only really noticed while cooped up with their partners at home.

Shernett, 34, travel agent:

I did not realise just how much my partner likes touching himself and smelling his hands after. It's not just his private areas, but other places like behind his ears and between his toes. From time to time I will see him do one of these things, like maybe it's a way of checking himself, but gosh, it's gross that I have to see this all the time.

Dave, 43, contractor:

I love grape nut ice cream and so does my wife, but now I realise that she eats the ice cream and spits out the little nuts. I always wonder why she takes all that time to eat the ice cream, but now I know why.

Kelsey, 35, store owner:

My husband brushes his teeth in the kitchen sink sometimes. I don't know why he would even think that is an okay thing to do.

Leslie-Ann, 26, bartender:

My boyfriend prefers to use mine or the kids' used plates, once it does not have a lot of mess, because he wants to limit the number of plates that he should wash. I think I should make him keep the chore post-quarantine.

Charlie, 32, taxi operator:

My wife scrapes the seasoning off one protein and stores it in the refrigerator to use it for something else because otherwise it would be a waste, she says. I think that it's not just weird, it's disgusting. That can't be healthy.

Shanique, 37, operations manager:

My husband eats out the baby's food, and not just the yoghurt [either] — the Gerber food and snacks too. Nowadays when I make the rice cereal and formula I think he prays that our daughter won't have it all so that he can gobble down the leftovers.

Steven, computer engineer:

My wife likes to hang out clothes not only by colour or type, but also by size. The clothes pins are also colour coordinated and if she realises that she made a mistake in sorting, she is going to move things around on the line to make sure that they are perfect. If she is using two lines at a time, then the clothes need to be equal on each line. I can't wait for things to get back to normal so I can go back to work every Saturday; that way I won't have to deal with all of this weirdness.

Monique, 32, teacher:

My boyfriend enjoys gossip sites and the 'mix-up' bloggers. I never took him for a man who would be into that type of thing; I find it a little unattractive and very weird that he would sit on the couch laughing all day about mix-up.