What fatherhood has taught me about being a man
THERE are many scientific studies on how fatherhood can transform a man – rewiring his brain and equipping him with baby senses that only women were once thought to have. Outside of these neurological benefits, fatherhood also has the ability to teach real-life lessons, and help to shape even once clueless fathers and half-hearted men into better men.
All Woman asked a few fathers to share just how the gift of fatherhood has helped them to transform into better men.
Dex, 29, IT specialist:
It has taught me to more responsible, to be more proactive and conscious about the decisions and movements that I intend to make. It has also brought me to a place where it is easy to put another human first – to be selfless and to sacrifice and to be joyful in doing that. I also now know that not all decisions will be easy to make, but I now have to think long-term and understand that it will be for the greater good of my family and I. There are other elements such as protection; I have a daughter and I know that I don't want to fail her so it has definitely heightened my fighter instinct, after all it is a man's duty to fight for his family. I've also learnt that sometimes it's not about money or getting things, but spending time, putting away the phone and really engaging my child. I had to make greater efforts to invest in a home for my family and become truly committed to her mother – only being able to visit my child became unattractive to me. I needed to carry my weight as caregiver to my child at any hour of the day or night – more than ever I saw the value in family. To be honest, fatherhood opened my eyes to many things and this was even before my daughter was born. I am partying less to save more, engaging less in recreational drinking and other sports, and I don't feel deprived of these things at all so it's a good look.
Kemar, 32, teacher:
Fatherhood is a very important stage in manhood in the sense that it teaches you how to be more responsible, teaches you a different type of love and care, and also one of the roles that have been ascribed to females – affection. I can honestly say that when I became a father, I don't know about any other man, but affection was transferred to me as well. It has taught me problem-solving skills, how to be gentle, to be patient, to be kind, to be tolerant, to exercise wisdom when disciplining a child, and to be understanding. Important to note is that these do not stop with my child; as an educator I can show the children I encounter these same kinds of qualities and it influences the way I treat every human in general.
Gareth, 34, engineer:
It is difficult to explain how fatherhood has made me into a man, but I will say this – fatherhood has taught me many valuable lessons and changed my perspective on more things than I thought that it could. It has taught me how to love in a way that I didn't even know was possible, how to make sacrifices, to focus on the bigger picture; so I have abandoned some of the small thinking that came with youth because I want to ensure that my child has the best opportunities in life. Being a father makes me understand that if I want better for my child, I just want better for myself too because my child will need the best man to be her role model. She will need the best version of a man to give her advice, to guide her in her decisions, to teach her how to manage difficult situations. It taught me to be emotional, yes emotional, I had to get in there and tap into that side because I want to be the first person my daughter comes to when she is hurt or she needs help. It has also made me a better provider, a better listener, a better communicator and kinder.
Tarik, 29, computer engineer:
I would say it has taught me sacrifice – every parent has sacrificed something from time to time and this is a huge part of fatherhood and being a man. Whether it's that dream vacation or dream car, when the kids come along we parents have to put our own dreams on hold to ensure we have the ability – financial and otherwise – to raise our children. It has taught me to enjoy the joy of simple things, patience, to be nurturing, to be someone's go-to person, to be firm, to be brave and to love some more.
Christopher, 22, auto mechanic:
It taught me that it doesn't matter what happens, I should be there for my child in every way I can. It makes me want to grind harder, and taught me that I don't need a tonne of girls to prove my masculinity. I don't need to prove anything to anyone, and I just learn to walk away from things that could get me in trouble and just to do everything to change my situation so that I can change the world for my son.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy