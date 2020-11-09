What I miss most about my ex

SOMETIMES we miss our exes. Even if we would never take them back in a million years, the pleasant memories stored in the back of our minds have a way of creeping forward. And if you say you miss nothing, you are a liar, because you were happy in the relationship at one point. The fact that it went sour doesn't mean it was never sweet.

These readers share what they miss the most when they remember their exes, and how their current partners measure up.

Keron, 34, consultant:

I don't miss my ex, but I really miss her cooking. With my wife now, we mainly eat out or I buy something to eat on the way home. Sometimes she tries to cook the things I love but to be honest it doesn't really hit the spot, so I tell her not to kill up herself over the stove. She mainly cooks some funny things for herself.

Shauna, 30, digital media manager:

I really miss how my ex would randomly show me affection. Like he would just walk up and hug me from behind, or play with my hand when we were talking, or rub my head while we were watching TV. I didn't even notice how much I enjoyed those little things until after I left him. But I still don't want him back though, because I wasn't the only woman he was rubbing up on.

Sandy, 26, media practitioner:

I miss how tidy he was. He used to tidy up after himself and always kept himself neatly groomed. My current boyfriend is very sweet and kind, and I wouldn't trade him to have my ex back, but honestly, he is such a slob sometimes.

John, 28, medical intern:

I miss her dark sense of humour and how she could take a good 'roasting' without getting in her feelings. We could joke around and laugh and it would be like hanging out with a good friend. I don't currently have a girlfriend, but all the other girls I've dealt with since her just seem thin-skinned.

Junior, 31, pharmacist:

I miss her cooking, her body, her kiss, everything. All the arguments too. I wish she never left. Chev, if you see this, me a wait pon yuh fi come back babes. Your pillow tie up in a plastic bag in the drawer same way a wait on you to come take it out.

Keeli, 25, student:

I don't miss a thing about him that much. I guess it was really the D that had me whipped, because it was good. But I don't miss it, knowing that I wasn't the only one getting it. I can't miss that community man.

Andre, 34, chef:

I miss the conversations more than anything. She was crazy, yes, but I have to give it to her, she was also really smart and intuitive. We could talk openly about a lot of topics, although sometimes the arguments wouldn't done. My new girl doesn't even watch the news and know what's happening, and I won't watch her fake reality shows with her.

Natasha, 38, editor:

When my ex-husband hugged me, I really felt hugged. He was so big and strong. He also got along really well with my parents and seemed to care about them a lot. There was never any awkwardness with them. I guess he really knew how to make me feel good when he wanted to. I don't miss him though. Good riddance!