What moms really want for Mother's Day

WITH many businesses closed and stay-at-home orders still in effect, the standards for Mother's Day gifts this year are not sky high. In fact, some mothers confess that they wouldn't mind a little social distancing from their children, even just for Mother's Day!

While they anticipate the usual last-minute handmade cards and mildly appetising Sunday dinners this year more than ever, these mothers told us what they really want.

Melissa, 30, entrepreneur:

I would love their dad to take them so I can eat the chocolate I have been hiding, and nap without interruption.

Renee, 26, sales officer:

Well it's my first Mother's Day if I don't count the time being pregnant, so really I don't know what to expect. I guess a rose and a slice of cake and expression of sincere gratitude from the father, because trust me, I've come to the conclusion that carrying a child is a favour you're doing for the man!

Patrice, 30, full-time mom:

Me want nuff money!

Shyanne, 34, nurse:

I wish I could have dinner with my mom, daughter, niece, and sister — just us girls being pampered at home by the men.

Sheryl, 48, production supervisor:

What I want for Mother's Day is for my mom, who is not 100 per cent healthy right now, to live to see that day so we can show her love. I also want to have my daughter by my side.

Peta-Gaye, 28, unemployed:

What I really want for Mother's Day is a job. I recently got laid off, and I don't think I can enjoy Mother's Day not knowing where the next dollar is coming from. In order to feel like a good mother I must be able to provide for my children, and I don't feel like I can do that right now.

Ania, 35, communication specialist:

Honestly, I'm not sure I want or need anything except to be safe, healthy, and happy. One thing I do wish is that my own mother was here. I've been a mom for all of seven years and somehow I still haven't wrapped my head around Mother's Day being applicable to me. I still see it as Mother's Day for my own mother.

Pamela, 30, home-maker:

I want a professional massage and a gift card that can give me five more massage sessions, rent covered for the rest of the year, and a food allowance where I can be careless in buying all the food and fast food I want.

Emilia, 32, librarian:

Well since it's going to be on a Sunday, I would like if my partner would gift me the day just to do nothing. No cooking, no housework, no taking care of my two kids. That would be swell.

Elizabeth, 30, reporter:

With all that's happening right now, I just want to be alive on Mother's Day.

Peaches, 25, dancer:

All I want to do is sleep. I wish someone would take the baby for the entire day, provide my meals, and allow me to get some much-needed rest.

Shadelle, 32, student services practitioner:

My wish list is pretty short since it's my first Mother's Day. I'd love to be able to spend the day with my mom and grandmother. I'm the mother I am because of them.

Tiffany, 28, marketing coordinator:

Honestly, I would like to wake up on Mother's Day to breakfast in bed and a nice, big bouquet of flowers. Since going “outside” isn't an option this year, a nice home spa set-up would be lovely. A massage, foot rub...the works, would make a great gift. Anything else would be a plus.

Jenny, 24, content creator:

I don't even have a wish list because I'm a single mom and my child is not old enough to understand the concept of Mother's Day. So I guess what I really want for Mother's Day is a big, strong man with a healthy appetite, libido, and bank account.