What we're leaving behind in 2019

IT'S the dawn of a new year — 2020 is here and it's time again to flash out those notebooks and get to resolution writing. One aspect of this is realising how important it is to drop the baggage — personal habits as well as people in our circle — which not only stymied our growth, but which may continue to be an obstruction if allowed to continue roaming untamed in our lives.

Have you identified who and what to leave in 2019 and which of your habits you cannot continue to feed? All Woman spoke to a few people who are preparing for or have already cut off people and habits that they have found to be personally unhealthy.

Dalmarie, 35, teacher:

I am definitely kicking procrastination and negative people to the curb. I am also leaving selfish and ungodly people in 2019.

Evonne, 37, marketing analyst:

I left fake, bad mind, and negative people in 2019. The habit that I am working to make sure I don't carry over is procrastination.

Chantel, 29, accountant:

I am trying to leave the aggressive habit in 2019. I want to be more tolerable and compassionate but not a pushover, so I need to find that balance. I want to leave people who disturb my peace, who want to leech on me consistently, and those who create their storms then cry and play the victim when it rains.

Hailey, 30, make-up artist:

The people who are getting left in 2019 are the stingy ones, the bad mind ones, the negative ones and the selfish ones. The habits that I wish I could just drop and leave instantly, but definitely what I hope I was able to leave in 2019, would be procrastinating, second-guessing myself, self-doubt, unhealthy eating and impulsive spending.

Orando, 27, electrician:

I have left the toxic ones, those who have an abundance of negative energy, and those who don't mean me well. The habit of the decade that I need to ditch is being too trusting.

Shanny, 32, call centre agent:

If you are fake you got left, the negative Nancies got left too, the bad mind ones I divorced, the one-sided ones also got left. If you don't have a genuine love for me and my child, you got cut and I don't want to have to spell it out.

Kenneisha, 40, teacher:

I have left the gossipmongers, the dishonest ones, the untruthful ones, and those who try to tear down others and encourage unhealthy habits. I also want to get over my unhealthy habits — I want to eat better, to stop being so trusting of people, and to put an end to this habit of doubt and procrastination.

Dahlia, 47, store owner:

I'm leaving emotionally abusive people, people who expect me to forget because they have apologised, unkind people, toxic people, bitter people and people who drain me. Habits to remain in 2019 include that I will no longer leave myself open for everyone to abuse me, the habit of not setting boundaries, I am longer allowing comparing myself to others, and I am letting go of my tendency to hold grudges.