WE all have, or have had that one person, the love of our life — the one who perhaps got away, and who we remember with great joy. For a lucky few, they're living with and loving the love of their life; for others, it's a person they can only dream about, as both parties would have moved on.

You'll know that you've found the love of your life when they possess certain characteristics — there's actually a list used by psychologists to define them, which includes attributes like them making you feel at peace, making you feel happy, making you feel a deep connection, and making you want to sacrifice everything for them. And it's when you find this peace with someone, who is your perfect match, that you would have found 'the one'.

Some of us find the one and manage to keep them; some of us find the one and manage to lose them. So, where is the love of your life right now?

Shelly, 38, banker:

He is happily married, with a daughter. I'm also married with two kids, but I think about him all the time. So where's the love of my life? Every night he's in someone else's arms, and every night, while I'm in my husband's arms, I dream of him.

Natalia, 22, master's student:

He is studying in China and we plan to be together when he's finished. Long distance relationships are hard, but I believe we can make it because we both love each other.

Lovelette, 48, business owner:

He's abroad and will soon file for his family. He did a business marriage eight years ago, but he's just waiting to be settled before he can get his divorce and then we will go up.

Paul-Andre, 32, web analyst:

She's at home with our kid — the moment I realised that she was the one, I put a ring on that.

Georgette, 30, social media manager:

He's on Twitter making a fool of himself. Lol. He doesn't know that we're meant to be together yet, but I'm just giving him time.

Bryan, 40, pharmacist:

She comes in here quite often, but I just have to get up the nerve to let her know how I feel. I feel that someday I will tell her, but for now I just watch. She's the epitome of perfection — looks good, and great spirit. As old people say, my spirit just tek her.

Jamilla, 28, home health aide:

He is at home — my husband, my best friend, my spoogie, my 'babydaddy'. I've been extremely lucky to have found someone like him — our souls just connected.

Danielle, 26, web developer:

They say you only get one soulmate in life, but I don't believe that. My first love died in a car accident — I loved that man with everything in me, and he loved me. I've been in other relationships after that, but no one really compares. So I'm still searching for the other love of my life, who will make me feel the same way he did. I have no doubt that I will find him too, because if I don't have that faith, what's the point of living?