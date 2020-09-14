Who comes first in your life? Spouse, kids, or mom?
WHO should come first in your life? If you should go the biblical route, then the arrangement of importance is linear – 1 Corinthians 11:3 makes it clear that it's God first, then the man, then everyone else. “But I would have you know, that the head of every man is Christ; and the head of the woman is the man; and the head of Christ is God” the scriptures read. But outside of that context, there is usually a heated debate about who is first in line in the traditional family, where there's a man, woman, children, and sometimes even the couple's parents.
We asked people: Who comes first in your life? These responses may surprise you.
Lukie, 44, married with two children:
My children come first, I would never trust a woman by giving her that status. Women may come and go, but your children are your bloodline and you can't fight blood. So my entire focus is my children, then the rest of the family.
Antoya, 39, married with one child:
In order, it's God, then my husband, then my son, then my obligation to my elderly parents. It's the way God ordained it, and I have to follow that edict. Once you allow the man to lead, with direction from the Creator, then your blessings will overflow.
Keith, 44, in a long-term partnership, four children:
My mother comes first, then my children, then their mothers, even if we get married. Your mother is the one who gives you life, so she has to be the queen. And the children are my seed, and no one can come in front of them.
Norris, 54, married with six children:
Everybody is on the same level because I don't wan't to cause problems. Everybody is equal. In fact, I come first, and then I will think about everyone else. Because I have to take care of myself first, then everybody else can join the line.
Everton, 40, dating father of three:
The first important person in my life has to be my mother – she gave me life, raised me and without her I wouldn't exist. After that is my kids.
Melanie, 37, married, two children:
My children come first, then my mother. I will never put any man on a pedestal to be more important than them, because when the man decides to go, these three people will be the ones who will stick around.
