Why fitness resolutions fail (and how to get it right this time)

MANY of us used the holidays to reflect on the year that was, recharge our bodies and prepare for the new year. As we prepped for 2020 and sorted through ideas of what we hope to achieve this year, many of us would have included a few fitness resolutions. Unfortunately, many of these fitness-related new year's resolutions would only be setting us up for failure.

To make sure that you don't end up abandoning your fitness goals in a few weeks, fitness trainer and personal instructor Gisel Harrow has shared some of the most common fitness resolutions fails and exactly how you can fix them.

Fail: You commit to more than you are ready to dedicate yourself to

It sounds good on paper, especially when you read it back to yourself, but setting targets that are too complex can be quite intimidating. Working out is hard work; it requires dedication and more than a verbal commitment.

How to fix it: Set small, sustainable goals. By setting small goals you get to accomplish them quicker. You can start with walking, jogging, or even doing a class at least three days per week. Adjust your diet by making healthy choices such as substituting juices for water or sweets for fruits/nuts.

Fail: You fail to understand that fitness is more than the work done in the gym

Getting the desired results is a holistic approach that requires certain lifestyle adjustments. Unfortunately, many fail to recognise this.

How to fix it: Committing to fitness goals usually means that you will need to make other changes to your lifestyle. This includes that you may need to stay committed to a balanced diet, and you will need to sleep more because rest is an important part of your fitness plan — it is important to yielding results on just about every fitness goal you have.

Fail: You like to make excuses, procrastinate and delay things

This includes working out and the number of times you commit to working out. We comfort ourselves by saying, 'I will get to it later or tomorrow', or patting ourselves on the back and saying we deserve a rest because we had a long day.

How to fix it: Be more accountable. Start a journal to log your daily activities such as exercises completed and foods eaten. If you are letting up on yourself too easily, then find a friend or family member who will hold you accountable. You could also consider getting a personal trainer or joining a group. These sessions tend to be more successful when there are others holding you accountable.

Fail: Setting unrealistic goals and lack of patience

How to fix it: Have realistic expectations and be patient. You must understand that especially as a novice, results don't occur overnight. Also, you must realise that some results take time. You must also learn to appreciate any progress no matter how small. Take things slow and appreciate the journey as you go along.

Fail: Getting injured

This is more common than many people realise and part of the reason is failing to do the basics, including having appropriate gears and following workout guidelines such as preparing your body for exercise.

How to fix it: Some of the things to do include listening to your body — allow adequate time for rest and recovery. Also, buy appropriate gym gear and safety gear such as running shoes. And warm up before exercising, cool down afterwards, and keep yourself hydrated.