Why more women are becoming 'sugar babies'

WAXING has become a much sweeter experience for many women since they started using sugar to do it. Now, instead of feeling like freshly plucked chickens, they are leaving waxing sessions feeling like freshly glazed donuts and cookies. It comes as no surprise that many women are opting to become sugar babies, and Mandeville-based aesthetician Corey Sobers is the “Sugar Daddy”.

Sobers, whose trained and certified hands are behind Sugar Daddy Ja, explained to All Woman that many women prefer to get sugared instead of a regular wax, because of how organic the process is.

“Sugaring is a natural hair removal procedure that consists of a mixture of heated sugar, lemon/lime juice and water which forms a candy-like paste,” he said. “So sugar wax doesn't stick to the top layer of skin like regular wax. Rather, it just grabs onto the hairs of the skin, which makes it more tolerable with regards to pain, and it causes less irritation of the skin.”

Sobers noted, too, that sugar is also a natural exfoliant — another factor that attracts women like bees to nectar.

“The sugar wax removes dead cells from the surface of the skin, leaving it supple and soft, and with continued upkeep the hair will grow back thinner and softer.

“Another benefit of sugar waxing is also that it causes less ingrown hairs,” he added. “It caters to sensitive skin types, and when compared to shaving, it lasts three to four weeks longer for the hair to grow back, depending on the rate of your hair growth.”

The process, he said, has minimal side effects, especially since all the ingredients used in the mixture can be found right in your kitchen cupboard. Since he currently offers housecalls, clients can relax in the comfort of their own space and let the Sugar Daddy pamper them. The repetitive tug as the wax and hair are being removed from the skin can sting a little at first, but it soon becomes very relaxing.

“There are minimal side effects that occur after sugaring,” he said. “The most that customers will experience is minor irritation or redness immediately after being sugared, but that is easily remedied.”

The aesthetician listed products such as aloe vera gel infused with tea tree oil and coconut oil for soothing and moisturising the skin after the epilatory service, both of which he provides to his sugar babies after a session.

“Things such as tight clothing, heavy creams and lotions should be avoided within the first few days of waxing, as they can cause irritation to sensitive skin,” he recommended. “Avoiding exercise immediately after the treatment is good as well.”

Sobers also prescribed that for smooth, baby-soft skin, clients exfoliate their skin two to three times weekly (even with a sugar scrub) to help correct pre-existing dark spots and prevent ingrown hairs and bumps that may occur as the hair grows back.