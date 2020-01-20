PHOTO: Wish granted

Thirteen-year-old Nikyra Pearce is gifted a laptop wished for by her sister, WATA Christmas Wishlist recipient 14-year-old Chrishelle Williams, by marketing coordinator at WATA Tiffany Simmonds (right) on January 10 in Whitehall, St Thomas.



Chrishelle had shared her desire to do well in her schoolwork, but she faced the challenge of travelling back and forth from the library. Committed to doing good in communities, the WATA Christmas Wishlist was borne out of the desire to give back to Jamaicans, and people were invited to share their Christmas wishes for a chance of having them fulfilled. Two lucky recipients received their wish of a wheelchair and a laptop.