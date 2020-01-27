Women compare contraceptive methods

FOR decades, across many countries globally, women mostly relied on the pill, tubal ligation and condoms for birth control. Today women have more birth control options — both permanent and non-permanent — than ever.

They can make decisions based on cost, lifestyle choices, how long a particular method lasts, when they use it, and health history, for example. And this choice allows women to set personal favourites, which a few share below.

Toni-Ann, 27, student:

I like condoms because there are limited side effects. The condom is also the only method that protects against diseases.

Sash, 25, sales agent:

I like the pull-out method because it works very well for me. Natural is way better, and I don't have to deal with the side effects from birth control.

Michelle, 43, seamstress:

I did the 'tie off' (tubal ligation) after my fifth child. I didn't want any more children and my husband doesn't believe married people should use condoms. I tried the injection and it gave me a smell that was unpleasant, and the pill always made me vomit and feel funny in my head.

Natalie, 30, soldier:

I use the IUD because of the convenience of it. I don't need to think about it constantly and it has made my periods much lighter. But when I got it at first I didn't think I would like it because I was spotting frequently for about four months before it stopped.

Vanessa, 34, teacher:

I go with condoms because at least I know that hey, I am going to have sex now so I need to use one. It also protects me against diseases which the other methods don't do. It's not just pregnancy alone — these men, if they know you are on the pill, a lot of times they don't want to use the condom, but if you are not, they are more likely to not argue with you when you tell them to wrap it up.

Gina, 42, customs officer:

I like the condoms and the pill. I take both of them because condoms can break. I wanted to 'tie off' because I have four kids, but they say they don't recommend it because I am not married. I am not giving up the condoms for anything, though, because these men are dogs and mi fraid a disease. I also like the pill because it helps me to maintain a nice weight, too.

Shenere, 38, police officer:

I would say the injection that lasts three months or more because I don't have to remember to take anything every day.

Catherine, 36, business owner:

The rhythm method is my answer because mi nah make them violate mi body wid nuh chemicals or devices.

Tasha, 22, phlebotomist:

I like the pill because I know I am in control. Men burst condoms all the time. I also like specific pills, like Yasmin, but unfortunately it was discontinued. It was good for my skin and my acne.

Sandy, 34, entertainment coordinator:

I usually go with the depo provera injection because one injection lasts for three months. So it's less worries about taking something everyday, such as the pill. I have considered other methods like the Jadelle and Copper T method that last for couple years, but I usually end up choosing the depo in the end.