Women in finance
CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank executives pose for a photo at CARIF 2020. From left are Monique French, chief credit officer; Sarah Cumming, associate director, investment banking; Colette Delaney, CEO; Isabel De Caires, director, investment banking; Gillian Charles Gollop, executive director, corporate investment banking and advisory services; and Timba Englehardt, director, investment banking.
CARIF 2020, held at the AC Marriott Hotel from January 21-22, saw a gathering of policymakers, developers, investors, providers of financing, regional public sector leaders and international infrastructure powerhouses, and was designed to map out the region's infrastructure needs to the international market and explore what can be done to attract international capital to address those needs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy