Women in finance

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank executives pose for a photo at CARIF 2020. From left are Monique French, chief credit officer; Sarah Cumming, associate director, investment banking; Colette Delaney, CEO; Isabel De Caires, director, investment banking; Gillian Charles Gollop, executive director, corporate investment banking and advisory services; and Timba Englehardt, director, investment banking.

CARIF 2020, held at the AC Marriott Hotel from January 21-22, saw a gathering of policymakers, developers, investors, providers of financing, regional public sector leaders and international infrastructure powerhouses, and was designed to map out the region's infrastructure needs to the international market and explore what can be done to attract international capital to address those needs.