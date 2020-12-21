Women in politics honoured

THE Jamaica Women's Political Caucus (JWPC) recently held its 'Honouring Women in Politics' breakfast at the Jamaica Pegasus. The event was a joint venture between the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the JWPC, and The Bureau of Gender Affairs, to congratulate the several women in politics.

Guest Speaker, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, shared her journey in politics and encouraged the women to continue the good fight in representational politics.

“Today, we embrace yet another significant hallmark in our continued advocating for broad societal acceptance and support for female politicians,” said Merline Daley, president of the caucus.

The caucus recognised and awarded the 31 women who participated in the September 3 general elections. In addition, the eight female senators were also recognised for their representation and contribution as women in politics.

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport gave special awards for the youngest female senator ever to be appointed, Senator Gabrielle Morris, and for the longest serving Member of Parliament (MP), Grange. Other categories of awards were given to the Longest Serving Female Senator, awarded to Senator Kamina Johnson Smith; female MP with the most votes for the Jamaica Labour Party, Grange; and for the People's National Party, Angela Brown Burke. The youngest female MP award was given to Rhoda Crawford.

The caucus also paid tribute to former senator and founder of the JWPC, Jeanette Grant-Woodham, who recently passed away.

Each female candidate who ran in the elections for the role of MP was also refunded her nomination fees, as part of the caucus' financial support given to women in politics.

Recently appointed vice-president to the caucus, Makeda Ramgeet, emphasised the significant role that women continue to play in politics, be it in representational or organisational politics. She also encouraged more women to get involved in leadership roles, and in representational politics.

The JWPC is a non-partisan organisation, launched on March 7, 1992. The caucus is known for its astute fight for increasing women's participation in the political process.