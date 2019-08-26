Women who motivate

From left, Allison Dexter, marketing manager; Martine Reid, consumer sales manager; Nicole McLaren Campbell, motivational speaker; and Mitzi Hyde, senior HR manager, at the annual manager-sponsored scholarship programme at Cari-Med to support children of employees who passed the recent PEP exams.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT