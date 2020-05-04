Work out to get rid of arm fat

IF the current heat is anything to go by, the summer promises to be a very hot one. That means sleeveless tops and dresses will be the primary apparel of the summer months, even if we will have to spend them indoors because of the threat of COVID-19.

The thought of walking around even in your home with your arms looking like the wings of a bat can be quite intimidating, especially as more of us try to build on intimacy with our partners. Not to worry though, even in the absence of your regular gym sessions you can beat that arm fat, using items found in your home.

Below, trainer Gisel Harrow shares how to achieve much slimmer, sexier arms by sculpting and toning using a few household objects.

Chair push-ups

Stand facing a chair. Now place your hands shoulder-width apart on the chair. With your body in a plank-like position, lower your chest to the chair and return to start. Do three sets of 10 repetitions.

Can curls

Grab some canned foods from your cupboard (make sure that each set is of equal size and weight), hold firmly in both hands to the side of your body, and slowly bring to a curl, palms facing up. Return to the start position and complete three sets of 12 repetitions.

Tricep kickbacks

Using canned food or water bottles of equal weight and sizes, slightly hinge over the hips and knees, elbows tucked at the side, with water bottles or cans firmly in the hands. Slowly extend the arms back, squeeze, and return to start. Complete three sets of 12 repetitions.

Non-slip rug push-ups

Use a non-skid rug and get some push-ups in. To achieve this, lie face down on the rug and place your hands on the rug, shoulder-width apart. Use your feet as an anchor against the rug and gently raise your body, pushing through your hands. Make sure that you do not lock your elbows. Instead, slowly bend your elbows and bring your face up slightly. Now, slowly push back up through your arms.

If you are just starting, this technique might be a little technical so instead, you will skip the process of using your toes as an anchor and instead keep your knees on the floor and follow through with the rest of the instructions. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Remember, eat healthier

A big part of toning any body part is making sure that you are eating foods that will support muscle building. One primary food group for this is protein. You also want to include more vegetables in your diet, and you can play your part by getting some of these off the hands of farmers while you are at it. Vegetables are so important, not only because they are low in calories, but also because they boost your metabolism which will help you burn more calories. You also want to make sure that you stay away from fatty and high-calorie foods and meats. Go for the lean portions when including them in your diet.

Make sure that you adequately hydrate yourselves with water as well, and get the required amount of sleep.