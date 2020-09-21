WROC gets new rooms and equipment
THE Equal Rights and Justice (ERJ) project, with support from the European Union (EU), has commissioned newly refurbished rooms at the Women's Resource and Outreach Centre (WROC)'s Beechwood Avenue head offices. These are a 'Peace Room' that will facilitate confidential counselling for families affected by domestic violence and other issues; an activity room, facilitating community members (from children to seniors) to be safely occupied in a range of pursuits, and a storage area.
Also provided are a desktop computer, an electronic keyboard, and a new big screen television. Additionally, the kitchen has also been refurbished. The ERJ/EU contributed some $600,000 to the completion of the project.
At a handover function for the project at WROC at the beginning of the month, Nikeisha Sewell Lewis, executive director at WROC, said the project “will go a far way to help us to enable persons to safely access resources, service and support and thus to minimise the likelihood of recurring issues and help lead to positive change in the community over the long term.”
The handover took the form of a 'speaking circle' incorporating Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, head of the European Union delegation to Jamaica, Dr Shinique Walters, project lead for the ERJ, and several of the women who have long been associated with WROC over the years.
Established in 1983, WROC was founded by the Committee of Women for Progress, the body which was in the forefront of the struggle for paid maternity leave which was won in 1979.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy