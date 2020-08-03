Yoga: for a 'think rich' mindset

ENRICHING one's physical and mental health and practising consistent self-affirmation through disciplines such as yoga can position you to achieve financial wellness.

“Different postures and breathing techniques can free up mental space in the brain and provide clarity, thus allowing you to use money more effectively and create energy to find lucrative financial opportunities and increase revenue,” explains yoga master Sandra Griffiths.

Griffiths, who is the founder of Yoga Angels Enterprise, was a recent guest on an episode of the JN Bank Redesigning Your 2020 Goals online series.

She explained that the Hindu discipline is a “pathway that guides one to self-discovery and balances the equilibrium between the mind, body and spirit”.

Yoga is widely practised for health and relaxation, incorporating breath control, simple meditation, and specific bodily postures to achieve its goal.

Griffiths outlined that its benefits can be very broad:

•It improves one's ability to remain focused

•Improves agility

•Strengthens the body

•Clears the mind so that one can make better decisions.

“Overall, yoga promotes wellness and allows you to become a more rounded being,” she underscored.

“Life can be challenging, but if you are healthy and are taking care of your finances, the challenge can be less. Your health and your wealth work together and yoga helps you to merge the two.”

She added that financial stability comes from a sense of security in one's life.

As she demonstrated the different yoga poses and bends, she encouraged people to do self-affirmations as they practice.

“Affirm in your mind: 'I am healthy, wealthy and wise, I have great health and I have a lot of money. I invest well. I love money. Money loves me. We have a great relationship. My health and my wealth are in coherence,” she said.

“You can run these affirmations and many more in your mind and sync your health and wealth together for abundance, joy and a healthy body and mind.”

While demonstrating a series of back bend yoga postures, she explained that they can be done in the comfort of their homes or offices and standing postures like “mountain” can even be done in the supermarket, while standing in line.

“I understand that in the beginning, whenever we are saying these affirmations, they may seem a bit false. Let's say we have no physical cash s right now in our hands or in the bank, but the idea is you need to affirm and feel that kind of richness in your life. You have to already feel it and affirm it so that you can go ahead and make it come in to your physical reality,” Griffiths encouraged.

In addition, she implored people to save 20 per cent of all their earnings.

“Start wherever you can, but give yourself permission to pay yourself first. You have to put the principles in your life,” she urged.

Griffiths also pointed out that there are Chakras in the body.

“They are also referred to as subtle energy body and you are constantly either blocking them or opening them to allow balance in your life. The equilibrium comes from your subtle energy body being balanced,” she explained.

The yoga session and other episodes of JN Bank Redesigning Your 2020 Goals can be viewed on the JN Bank Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.