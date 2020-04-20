You're the teacher now — Making the best of homeschooling

HOMESCHOOLING your child or children may never have crossed your mind, especially if you were just happy to finally be done with school yourself. But with schools closed due to COVID-19, and the looming uncertainty of when your child will be able to sit local and regional external examinations, it's time to take matters into your own hands. You're the teacher now.

But how do you ensure that your primary or high school student remains scholarly, when just a few weeks ago you were struggling to help them with their math homework? Alicia Narcisse, director of GetThere Tutorials and Success Coaching, gives you a crash course in homeschooling.

1. Create a dedicated space

“There's just something about being at school that lets you know it's work time,” Narcisse said. “There's also something about being at home that can feel very anti-work time! We polled students who follow GetThere on social media, and a whopping 94 per cent of students said that they find home, as a learning environment, to be more distracting than school. Therefore a great first step in setting yourself up for homeschooling success is to carve out a dedicated and distraction-free space for them to work in. Choose a place in your home that is quiet, calming and conducive to your child's learning — that means away from the TV, loud siblings or friends, which can all detract from one's focus.”

2. Create a learning schedule and stick to it

Narcisse highlights that creating a schedule for your home learner is important and may have several rewards.

“Just like schools have designated times for classes, breaks and lunch, you can create a schedule that includes sitting for school-provided online classes, breaks and meals, and even homework or supplemental work with their tutor,” she suggested. “Abiding by a schedule creates a sense of consistency and restores some 'normalcy' for you and your young learners. You may be surprised to see how their productivity and focus can improve just by keeping a schedule.”

3. Know how to use positive and negative incentives

There is no universally correct choice between positive and negative reinforcement; each works well in different scenarios, the tutor said. She referred to studies which have shown that negative reinforcement can more strongly motivate us to start a desired behaviour, and that positive reinforcement can more strongly motivate us to continue that behaviour.

“So if your child is reluctant to do their school work, you may find that they benefit from some negative reinforcement as a way to spark their motivation toward their assignments and tasks. The best way to encourage continued long-term motivation and engagement thereafter is with positive reinforcement and incentives,” she explained.

4. Personalise rewards

“Get to know what your child considers to be a reward,” she said. “Each child is different and will respond differently to different incentives. For some, a good incentive might be a greater allowance of leisure time after they've finished assignments, such as extra screen time, time to play with their favourite game, or read a book of choice. You might even offer an occasional treat or favourite snack when they've been extra productive. While at home, a student may find him or herself less focused and motivated, and it is important to gauge your young learner's likes, interests and responses to both negative and positive encouragement, as you support your child to get started and keep going.”

5. Set a good example

“Whether you know it or not, your child watches you and how you move,” Narcisse pointed out. “They take certain behaviours from you without even thinking about it. This is why it's so important to set an example for your child as they attend homeschooling.”

She recommends that you consider setting and sticking to a schedule of your own.

“Dedicate time to focus on your own work-from-home to-do list while they do their homework, and demonstrate for them how to practice discipline and work independently. Be positive, and show them that you are motivated to get stuff done,” she encouraged.

6. Get them moving

Narcisse noted that after long periods of sitting down, it's easy for our brains to stagnate. “That's why including physical activity can help reset their focus and help them to perform better. Simple activities like playing football, throwing a frisbee, playing catch, or even playing games like 1-2-3 Redlight, Simon Says, or everyone's favourite — Dandy Shandy — are great ways to get everyone's heart rates up and have a little fun,” she pointed out.

7. Fuel their brains

Just like exercise, nutrition also plays a huge role in how students feel and operate in a classroom space. How well students are able to concentrate depends on how much energy they receive from eating a well-balanced diet.

“A good breakfast before getting down to work sets the foundation for a good day,” she said. “And while fast food and chips may be a quick fix to the everyday lunchtime panic, too much processed food can lead to feelings of fatigue and lethargy,” she warned. “Too much sugar can lead to a temporary sugar rush followed by a crash, so consider substituting processed foods with wholesome alternatives like fruits, nuts, whole grain foods, and/or yoghurt to snack on that are high in vitamins, minerals, protein and fibre. And remember to stay hydrated!”