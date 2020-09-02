Doctor urges mask wearing during sex, no kissing

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) - Canada's chief public health officer on Wednesday urged couples to wear masks during sex to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

"Sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for Covid-19," Theresa Tam said in a statement.

"The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone," she added.

But those having sex with a partner who is at risk or from outside their household should be "skipping kissing and avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness (and) consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth."

Tam said people should also limit their consumption of alcohol or "other substances so you and your partner(s) are able to make safe decisions."

She noted that there is a "very low likelihood" of transmission of the new coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. But she still urged condom use.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose on Wednesday to 129,705, including 9,171 deaths. Almost 90 per cent of the people who fell sick have recovered.