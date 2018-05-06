Woman who burnt ex-lover's belongings faces jail time over unpaid restitution

A woman who doused her former lover's clothes and other belongings, including furniture, with bleach after she caught him with another woman at his house is facing a possible 10 days in prison if she is unable to make a part payment to him of $43, 000 on June 5.

Sharon Robins, who had agreed to pay a restitution of $100,000 in three instalments, failed to make the first instalment of $40,000 in full when she came to court on Thursday with only $27,000.

Hence, Parish Judge Maxine Ellis who was not pleased with the behaviour of the accused, stipulated that in addition to making the second instalment of $30,000 in full, she should bring the remaining $13,000 or serve 10 days in prison.

“You must think I am joking! Okay, wherever you have to go and get the money within the boundaries of the law, you go get it, “ the judge said.

“You can have money if you want because your lifestyle remains the same, so don't come tell me about not having the money,” she added, making reference to the fact that the complainant was seemingly able to maintain her 'bleaching'.

Robins in her defence told the judge that she tried her best to come up with the funds but could only accumulate $27,000 so far.

The judge, however, warned her not to come short on the next court date of June 5.

Robins, who is charged with malicious destruction of property, then had her bail extended.