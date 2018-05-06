Painter accused of pushing man off ladder, breaking his hip
A painter accused of pushing a man off a ladder and breaking his hip reportedly told police that he was assisting the man when he shoved him off the ladder as he was being electrocuted.
Arthur Anderson, 52, of Barbican in St Andrew, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
According to allegations, on November 5 of last year the complainant was outside his house carrying out electrical repairs on a light post when he heard someone cursing and using threatening words.
He reportedly looked down and saw Anderson, who said: “P#$$% yuh fi dead”, before shoving the ladder, causing the complainant to falland resulting in him becoming unconscious.
The complainant, who suffered a broken right hip, was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was admitted for one month and three weeks.
Anderson was subsequently arrested and charged, and when he was being cautioned reportedly told the police that he was trying to assist the complainant who was being electrocuted.
According to reports, before the incident both had a disagreement after Anderson asked the complainant to do some electrical work for him and he refused.
However, on Wednesday when the matter was mentioned both agreed to try and resolve the dispute at mediation, hence the matter was transferred to the Dispute Resolution Foundation of the Ministry of Justice.
Anderson's bail was then extended for him to return to court on June 12.
