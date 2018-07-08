Sitting on wall sparks dispute
A woman who is reportedly before the court for beating up a woman with the help of her boyfriend because the victim objected to her lover and his friends sitting on her wall, is to go on trial on September 28.
The court heard that the accused Nicole Clarke, along with her boyfriend, attacked the complainant on the day in question and punched her all over her body.
The complainant told Parish Judge Broderick Smith when she appeared in court on Friday that she was attacked because she did not want the men to sit on her wall.
“Har boyfriend say him a don and waa me fi live the way him feel like, but me have standards,” the complainant said.
She further stated that the boyfriend wants to sit on her wall as he pleases and have men loitering in her yard.
The judge then asked Clarke why her boyfriend was not beside her in the dock and she said that her boyfriend has been hiding from the police since the incident.
The complainant also told the court that the accused has been threatening her and that persons in her community have approached her calling her informer.
“Ms Clarke I am not making any assumption and I am not forming any conclusion here, I am saying to you or anyone associated with you not to interfere with the complainant. I want you to understand that,” the judge then told her.
Clarke then tried to respond but Judge Smith quickly told her: “I don't want to hear what you have to say, I just want you to understand.
“Do we have an understanding?” he further asked.
Clarke's lawyer then told the court that her client was willing to go to mediation but the complainant said she was not prepared to do that. As a result a trial date was scheduled and Clarke's bail was extended.
