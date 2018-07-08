Woman chops brother over bananas

A woman was hauled before the court for reportedly chopping her younger brother over a bunch of bananas.

Jacqueline Farquarhson, who appeared to be in her 50s, turned up in court on Tuesday over allegations that she attacked her brother with a machete and chopped him on his shoulder.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, claiming that she acted in self-defence.

“Your Honour, I went over to my uncle's place to cut a banana and when he saw me going over there, he came to me and told me that I must leave. I looked at the banana and saw that it wasn't fit and left,” she said.

However, Farquarhson said her brother followed her down the road and pushed her to the ground, and she got up and chopped him.

However, Parish Judge Maxine Ellis told her that her actions were unwarranted.

“And you fell and you just get up and chop him. If somebody push yuh down and fell how machete come inna it? Ellis asked.

“Why you never push him back down, why yuh chop him, the man could have died,” the judge continued. I cannot understand how you ended up chopping your little brother like that over bananas.”

The complainant for his part told the court: “She is me sister and she has been like that from we were kids.”

The judge before extending Farquharson's bail told her to bear in mind that the question of excessive force will arise.

Farquharson is to return to court on September 12.