Patrick Adizua Installed as Rotary District Governor
DR Patrick Adizua was on Saturday, July 7, 2018, formally installed as the 2018/2019 Governor of Rotary International District 7020.
At an elegant banquet at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel witnessed by his wife Dr Lesline Adizua, daughters Regina and Izuka and over 300 Rotarians from Jamaica and overseas, Dr Adizua pledged to add to “the glorious history” of Rotary.
He said that teamwork would be crucial to fulfilling the 2018/19 Rotary Mandate “Be The Inspiration” and the District 7020 theme “Share Your Love for Rotary”.
Noting that “Rotary cannot achieve complete success without the participation and cooperation of all members of the team”, Dr Adizua said “we are leaning heavily on empowering our young generation.”
The installation ceremony had the distinction of attendance by Barry Rassin, Rotary International President, and Esther Rassin and Rotary District 7020 Governor 2017/18, Dr Robert Leger, and his wife Rosa.
District 7020 includes: Jamaica, Haiti, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, US Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Turks & Caicos, St Martin, St Maarten, Anguilla, and St Bartholomew.
