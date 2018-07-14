Dear Claudienne,

I purchased a roaming package for the US from FLOW on July 2, 2017. However, it was not effected and my calls and messages were billed at the regular rate. In fact, some of the calls and messages did not go through. This was very inconvenient for me. I contacted FLOW on July 13, 2017 after returning to Jamaica and requested a refund of the amount billed at the regular rate during the period when the roaming package should have been in effect. While they indicated that the matter is being investigated, I have not received a positive response to date. Please assist me in resolving this matter. Thank you.

Tell Claudienne referred your complaint to Flow and note that they sorted out your problem and gave you a rebate.

