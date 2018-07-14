TELL Claudienne
Dear Claudienne,
I purchased a roaming package for the US from FLOW on July 2, 2017. However, it was not effected and my calls and messages were billed at the regular rate. In fact, some of the calls and messages did not go through. This was very inconvenient for me. I contacted FLOW on July 13, 2017 after returning to Jamaica and requested a refund of the amount billed at the regular rate during the period when the roaming package should have been in effect. While they indicated that the matter is being investigated, I have not received a positive response to date. Please assist me in resolving this matter. Thank you.
AR
Dear AR
Tell Claudienne referred your complaint to Flow and note that they sorted out your problem and gave you a rebate.
Good luck.
Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 936-9436 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail: edwardsc@jamaicaobserver.com. Please include a contact phone number.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy