Getting Ready

Heavy-duty equipment parked at the Closed Harbour beach in Montego Bay, St James, popularly known as 'Dump Up Beach', ahead of this week's start of the $1.3 billion Closed Harbour Beach Park Redevelopment project. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of next year. The project forms a part of the Urban Development Corporation's Montego Bay Redevelopment Programme, which will see the conversion of the 16-acre property into a world-class recreational space with amenities that will allow for it to operate as a free access licensed public beach.

