Man to know fate for stealing gadgets
Court Reports
A man who 'fished' out the keys from a living room in the Corporate Area, went inside and stole several gadgets, is to know his fate next month.
Ewan Orrette pleaded guilty to house breaking when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last Thursday.
The prosecutor, who was unable to say what Orrette used to remove the keys from a centre table inside the complaint's house, said the incident occurred on April 25.
The court was told that the complainant, who had retired to bed, was awakened by the police.
A black Nokia cellular phone, three iPhones, two laptop computers, a tablet, along with personal items were stolen from the dwelling place.
The stolen items that were connected to a MacBook Pro led the police to Orrette's house in Marverly, St Andrew, where the items were recovered.
He is scheduled for sentencing on June 6, 2019.
